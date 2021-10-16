TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane laments the death of her grandmother: 'I miss you'

16 October 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane penned a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Seasoned radio jock and TV personality Penny Lebyane has penned a heartfelt birthday post to her hero, her late grandmother Koko Liza Mashigo.

Losing a family member can be an extremely traumatic experience for some people, as it has proved for Penny. Nothing could ever prepare her for the loss of her grandmother and she was stricken by grief.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Penny shared a tribute post detailing how she has avoided posting anything to do with her grandmother's passing.

She recalls everything that happened like it is etched in her memory for eternity.

“I have avoided posting anything to do with your passing from the last day, August 29 2019. I held your hand and you were refusing to let me go.

"The prayer asking God to take the pain away so you can rest. Our last video call on September 24.

"I was in Durban showing you the ocean, teasing you, saying I will take you to the beach for your birthday. The next day, 25 September, you passed away.”

In a birthday memorial to her grams, Penny and her children donned matching outfits. White T-shirts with a picture of her grandmother were splashed on the front.

The media personality recently shared a video that resonated well with her and her journey to healing from the loss of the matriarch of the family.

