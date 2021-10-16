WATCH | Somizi can’t get enough of sexy, voluptuous women

Sexy, voluptuous women in tight dresses that reveal their curves, figures and boobs is content Somizi Mhlongo has signed up for.

Feeling the need to celebrate women with fuller figures, the media personality took to Instagram to share his thoughts on how voluptuous women looking sexy is becoming a trend and they should own it.

“These women are owning it. I see them on TikTok. With all the criticism and everything, they are owning it.

“You might not even be doing do it for yourselves, but you are doing it for the kids who are bullied at schools because of their weight,” he said.

Watch the video below: