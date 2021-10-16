TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi can’t get enough of sexy, voluptuous women

16 October 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo gives sexy plus-sized women a shout out.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Sexy, voluptuous women in tight dresses that reveal their curves, figures and boobs is content Somizi Mhlongo has signed up for.

Feeling the need to celebrate women with fuller figures, the media personality took to Instagram to share his thoughts on how voluptuous women looking sexy is becoming a trend and they should own it.

“These women are owning it. I see them on TikTok. With all the criticism and everything, they are owning it.

“You might not even be doing do it for yourselves, but you are doing it for the kids who are bullied at schools because of their weight,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Though body positivity talk is not new, most plus-sized women still find it difficult to love and accept their bodies thanks to society body-shaming them. 

One woman thanked Somizi for the confidence-booster. She said she's always been bigger, even in high school, and the struggle for acceptance is real.

The culinary extraordinaire lambasted the narrative that plus-sized women are unhealthy and that all of them are collectively not doing anything about their health. 

“Just say you look good, you look beautiful. I wish you well and look after yourself.”

