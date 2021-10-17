TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema on track with Malawian star — 'My first international feature is finally out'

17 October 2021 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Simz Ngema gets a step closer to achieving her goal of becoming a star across the African continent.
Simz Ngema gets a step closer to achieving her goal of becoming a star across the African continent.
Image: Instagram/ Simz Ngema

Simphiwe “Quing Simz” Ngema is on a mission to fulfil her dream of reaching stardom across the African continent and her latest single has brought her closer to it. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress and singer spoke of her latest achievement, collaborating with Malawian star Dan Lu on a single titled I Love You So.

“Proud to announce that my first international feature is finally out. Dream big and work on your dreams, soon the vision will come together. Dan Lu is the biggest artist in Malawi right now and to be featured on his new album is a dream come true. Game Changer is out now! On all digital platforms! Dear Quing Simz, Africa knows you! It can only be God,” she wrote.

Speaking of her career moves in an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, Simz said she was working towards cementing her name in the entertainment industry in the whole of Africa.

“This is my dream ... I want to be a known actor in Africa. I want to be a known musician in Africa first, and I want the rest of the world to know me as an African artist. So I'm speaking to people in Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana ..." she said.

MORE

SA shook as Simz Ngema announces break-up with Tino in loving IG post

Simz and her baby daddy Tino have called it quits!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Simz Ngema’s 32nd birthday celebration

"This day was about showing appreciation to the people who mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone who made it a special day."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Simz Ngema writes an open letter to herself on the anniversary of Dumi Masilela's death

Simphiwe Ngema reflects on her healing journey on the anniversary of Dumi Masilela's death.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zola Nombona reflects on her journey on 'Generations: The Legacy' after six ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | ‘Uyajola 99’ host Jub Jub says ‘Don’t go to eBhayi or eMonti for love’ TshisaLIVE
  4. 'R30 & R100' — Emtee & Prince Kaybee reveal how much they got from Samro TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Makhadzi light up the stage in Malawi and gets super star treatment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole