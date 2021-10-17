Simz Ngema on track with Malawian star — 'My first international feature is finally out'
Simphiwe “Quing Simz” Ngema is on a mission to fulfil her dream of reaching stardom across the African continent and her latest single has brought her closer to it.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress and singer spoke of her latest achievement, collaborating with Malawian star Dan Lu on a single titled I Love You So.
“Proud to announce that my first international feature is finally out. Dream big and work on your dreams, soon the vision will come together. Dan Lu is the biggest artist in Malawi right now and to be featured on his new album is a dream come true. Game Changer is out now! On all digital platforms! Dear Quing Simz, Africa knows you! It can only be God,” she wrote.
Speaking of her career moves in an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, Simz said she was working towards cementing her name in the entertainment industry in the whole of Africa.
“This is my dream ... I want to be a known actor in Africa. I want to be a known musician in Africa first, and I want the rest of the world to know me as an African artist. So I'm speaking to people in Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana ..." she said.