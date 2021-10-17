SNAPS | Inside Sinesipho & Karabo Mogane's dreamy white wedding

Congratulations are in order for 2015 Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane who has officially joined the “my wife and I” brigade after waiting for the love his life, Sinesipho, at the altar and saying “I do”.

The newlyweds actually said their vows last month on September 29 with close family and friends in an intimate ceremony.

A smitten Karabo took to his Instagram to share some of the captured memories from the special day.

“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything,” he captioned a stunning picture of his wife.

Their wedding took place at the dreamy Oakfield Farm.

Sine wore a gorgeous gown from The One Bridal, while Karabo wore a tailored suit from Suitability Bespoke.

Everything looked amazing and the couple radiated happiness.

On her IG post, Sine wrote: “29.09.2021. Officially joined the 'My husband and I' brigade.”

Here are some of the snaps: