TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Sinesipho & Karabo Mogane's dreamy white wedding

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 October 2021 - 12:30
Karabo and Sinesipho Mogane recently got hitched.
Karabo and Sinesipho Mogane recently got hitched.
Image: Instagram/Karabo Mogane via Austin Malema and RTC STUDIOS

Congratulations are in order for 2015 Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane who has officially joined the “my wife and I” brigade after waiting for the love his life, Sinesipho, at the altar and saying “I do”.

The newlyweds actually said their vows last month on September 29 with close family and friends in an intimate ceremony.

A smitten Karabo took to his Instagram to share some of the captured memories from the special day.

“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything,” he captioned a stunning picture of his wife.

Their wedding took place at the dreamy Oakfield Farm.

Sine wore a gorgeous gown from The One Bridal, while Karabo wore a tailored suit from Suitability Bespoke.

Everything looked amazing and the couple radiated happiness.

On her IG post, Sine wrote: “29.09.2021. Officially joined the 'My husband and I' brigade.”

Here are some of the snaps:

The pair's perfect wedding also featured the bride and groom and their families looking stunning in colourful traditional clothes.

The musical family also took their place in the band to bless the couple and guests with beautiful music.

Here are some snaps and videos from the joyful day:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after he paid lobola, Karabo shared his love story.

Karabo said he met Sine in 2016  by pure chance after her colleague double booked him for a meeting he was supposed to have with the singer. In 2017, after talking on and off for a while, Karabo made his intentions clear to Sine and they started seeing each other.

The Khakhathi hitmaker said he was sure from the get-go that Sine was the love of his life and a year after they started dating, he was certain he wanted to marry her.

“As soon as I made my intentions clear to her, I started introducing her to my friends as my wife. I knew even then that she was the one.

“For me, to find someone that loves you, that respects you and that you know you can build a beautiful future with is everything and it is exciting ... To have the full support of both our families is the cherry on top.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Karabo Mogane confirms he’s paid lobola for the love of his life!

"As soon as I made my intentions clear to her, I started introducing her to my friends as my wife. I knew even then that she was the one."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Karabo Mogane on being an indie artist for the first time since 'Idols'

Karabo is excited for his fans to hear his new music
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Damn! Karabo Mogane's body transformation will have you drooling

Karabo Mogane has been working hard on his body transformation.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zola Nombona reflects on her journey on 'Generations: The Legacy' after six ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | ‘Uyajola 99’ host Jub Jub says ‘Don’t go to eBhayi or eMonti for love’ TshisaLIVE
  4. 'R30 & R100' — Emtee & Prince Kaybee reveal how much they got from Samro TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Makhadzi light up the stage in Malawi and gets super star treatment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole