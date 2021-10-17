SNAPS | Inside Sinesipho & Karabo Mogane's dreamy white wedding
Congratulations are in order for 2015 Idols SA winner Karabo Mogane who has officially joined the “my wife and I” brigade after waiting for the love his life, Sinesipho, at the altar and saying “I do”.
The newlyweds actually said their vows last month on September 29 with close family and friends in an intimate ceremony.
A smitten Karabo took to his Instagram to share some of the captured memories from the special day.
“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything,” he captioned a stunning picture of his wife.
Their wedding took place at the dreamy Oakfield Farm.
Sine wore a gorgeous gown from The One Bridal, while Karabo wore a tailored suit from Suitability Bespoke.
Everything looked amazing and the couple radiated happiness.
On her IG post, Sine wrote: “29.09.2021. Officially joined the 'My husband and I' brigade.”
Here are some of the snaps:
The pair's perfect wedding also featured the bride and groom and their families looking stunning in colourful traditional clothes.
The musical family also took their place in the band to bless the couple and guests with beautiful music.
Here are some snaps and videos from the joyful day:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE after he paid lobola, Karabo shared his love story.
Karabo said he met Sine in 2016 by pure chance after her colleague double booked him for a meeting he was supposed to have with the singer. In 2017, after talking on and off for a while, Karabo made his intentions clear to Sine and they started seeing each other.
The Khakhathi hitmaker said he was sure from the get-go that Sine was the love of his life and a year after they started dating, he was certain he wanted to marry her.
“As soon as I made my intentions clear to her, I started introducing her to my friends as my wife. I knew even then that she was the one.
“For me, to find someone that loves you, that respects you and that you know you can build a beautiful future with is everything and it is exciting ... To have the full support of both our families is the cherry on top.”