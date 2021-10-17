WATCH | Julius Malema, Ntando Duma & squad dancing at EFF rally will give you FOMO!

Even people who aren't fans of EFF or Julius Malema have no choice but to agree that the EFF rallies are a vibe thanks to the youth squad Malema has and the latest video of them dancing will have people thinking December has arrived.

Malema has enlisted the youthful vibes of actress Ntando Dumo, actor Cornet 'T'bose' Mamabolo of Skeem Saam fame and reality star Uncle Vinny among others to ensure that his rallies feel like parties not to be missed.

The squad has been with Malema as he holds rallies all over SA in preparation for the upcoming local elections.

Taking a break from talking politics, the CIC joined his “groove” squad to dance to a popular amapiano track and the crowd lost their minds.

Watch the video, shared by Ntando below: