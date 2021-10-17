TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lady Du gives us a taste of what's to come from collabo with Magiva

17 October 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Lady Du is very touched from working with Magiva
Image: Instagram/Lady Du

Amapiano sensation Lady Du  has collaborated with a relatively unknown artist, called Magiva, who is blind. She's shared the experience and explained why she felt compelled to honour his request that they work together.

It's not every day that celebrities share their backstories about projects they take on with unknown artists. Lady Du explained that while she's worked with multiple artists on different projects, working with Magiva moved her.

In  a lengthy Instagram post she wrote that what motivated her to take on the project was her wanting to show people it's possible to have your wildest dreams come true.

Lady Du said working with Magiva made her realise that she needed to spread the love and the dream big life mantra.

“I have done soooo many things in my life but I have never been soooo touched by a project like this one, magiva is blind, he approached me to work on a song, I said yes.

“The reason I said yes, was not because I found out he was blind, but because I want to show people that it’s possible, that you should never let your situation stop you from following your dreams”.

Read her full message below:

