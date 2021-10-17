TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini wants to take his music to unconventional places

17 October 2021 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zakes Bantwini used Namibia as a launching pad for his 'Music Everywhere' dream.
Image: Supplied

Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini has shared his musical ambitions with his fans and hopes they will come along for the ride as he strives for greatness.

There is no denying the musician is not resting on his laurels and has been hard at work since the release of Osama ahead of the scheduled date.

In a video posted on Instagram, the musician said it is a dream that has been in the works for a while.

“I have this concept of ‘Music Everywhere’. This place I am in, in Namibia, is one of the places I dreamt of bringing music to.”

Zakes spoke about the scenery and how his concept involves taking music to unconventional spaces.

Watch the video below:

Six weeks after the official release of  Osama, where he features Kasango, the hit is charting the trends list.

The song is still leading the pack by being in the hotly contested number one spot of top five of songs that get air play on SA radio stations.

Even though the fan favourite song is gaining momentum and tipping the scales, Zakes is not giving his followers a breather.

To celebrate the feat Zakes added  another song to the race, The Girl in the Mirror, featuring Skye Wanda and released four days ago.

The song forms part of his upcoming album Ghetto King.

WATCH | Diplo plays Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama', and we can't deal

American DJ Diplo gave Zakes Bantwini's tune a spin.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | No more mumbling! Zakes Bantwini drops the lyrics to 'Osama'

Osama means "lion" and the lyrics of the song are not one particular language... but glossolalia.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Zakes Bantwini moves ‘Osama’ release date closer after global demand becomes hectic

'Osama' took a life of its own and left Zakes no choice but to follow its lead!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
