TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa on his first performance in Dubai: ‘I’m getting serious money’

18 October 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Maphorisa celebrates a milestone in his career.
DJ Maphorisa celebrates a milestone in his career.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa, who has become Mzansi's most popular producer, vocalist and DJ, revealed he is stacking up the racks. 

Taking to his Facebook timeline on Sunday, Maphorisa celebrated his first performance in Dubai at the 2020 Dubai Expo. The event was postponed last year and kept the name even though it happened in 2021.

Phori couldn't help but brag about how he was making “serious money” even though he didn't disclose the amount.

“Madumane ke star. First time performing as Madumane and it is in Dubai and I'm getting serious money,” he wrote.

Madumane ke star ⭐️ first time performing as Madumane n its in Dubai n im getting serious money 💰🤌🏿

Posted by Dj Maphorisa on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Maphorisa joins the many Mzansi celebrities who travelled to Dubai for the Dubai Expo, including Blaq Diamond, Dali Wonga, Mandla Ngcongwane, Zikhona Sodlaka, and Thando Thabethe and her beau Lunga Tshabalal.

In a Facebook Live, Maphorisa said he enjoyed travelling because it helped him broaden his horizons on how different countries do things in the music industry.

“I'm about the game. I'm not perfect. I know I tend to do sh*t sometimes. I've travelled a lot .and I've seen what kind of formulas they use. That's why you ask yourself why Maphorisa can rap, sing, DJ and do business. It's because I've travelled and adapted.

“I understand how the music industry works, I understand how the industry operates. I have created my own formula to make music and top charts. I created that sh*t from scratch. I sat down and analysed,” he said.

DJ Maphorisa on how WizKid inspired him to pursue amapiano music

DJ Maphorisa explains what made him take the amapiano genre seriously.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Maphorisa wants 'game-changer-of-the-year' award — tweeps weigh in

'You deserve any type of award you want, they can sommer give you that lifetime achiever award once .... I’ve never seen an artist navigate the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Inside DJ Shimza and Maphorisa's 'friendly fight' over uplifting upcoming artists

Maphorisa says he's not impressed with Shimza's way of building the South African music culture.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonang Matheba speaks up amid agency fight saga: 'They don't own you' TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps latch onto Mihlali Ndamase’s ‘cheese girl’ status after she reveals her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema, Ntando Duma & squad dancing at EFF rally will give you ... TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Inside Sinesipho & Karabo Mogane's dreamy white wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I love this boy' — Bonang Matheba gushes over her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole