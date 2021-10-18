'I miss you' — LootLove shares tribute post to her late brother after a year

A year after the tragic loss of her baby brother Lukhanyiso, media personality LootLove has reflected on how she's dealt with the emotional year and how she continues to miss her brother.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, LootLove posted a beautiful picture of her late brother and a heartfelt caption, wherein she expressed her sadness at his physical absence and her gratitude that she still feels his presence in other aspects.

“365 days of a different perspective. 365 days of learning this new language between us until we’re of the same design again. It’s beautiful how much you still continue to teach me, my 11. I miss you, I love you so much but today I want to thank you for waking me up, for holding me down, for reminding me of what’s real.

“I feel you, I 'see' you, I hear you and I understand. Keep shining your ethereal light Lukhanyiso, I’ll keep doing the same ... til the next lifetime, wherever it may be.”