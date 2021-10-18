Mzansi reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement

Tweeps think Travis Barker totes understood the assignment when he got down on one knee and proposed to reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has been in an on-and-off romance with Scott Dissick for nine years.

However, she's getting married for the first time in her life to musician Travis. The saying “third time is a charm” might ring true for Travis as this would be his third time walking down the aisle.

The engagement happened at Rosewood, Miramar Beach, in Montecito. The couple looked smitten surrounded by bouquets of red roses shaped in a heart.