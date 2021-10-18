TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement

18 October 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker
Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tweeps think Travis Barker totes understood the assignment when he got down on one knee and proposed  to reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality TV star and businesswoman has been in an on-and-off romance with Scott Dissick for nine years.

However, she's getting married for the first time in her life to musician Travis.  The saying “third time is a charm” might ring true for Travis as this would be his third time walking down the aisle.  

The engagement happened at Rosewood, Miramar Beach, in Montecito. The couple looked smitten surrounded by bouquets of red roses shaped in a heart.

In support of their union, Kim shared a cute video of the couple locking lips, and of course people need to see that big rock on her finger.

They are calling the newly engaged couple Kravis. 

The news of Kourtney's impending marriage sent Mzansi tweeps into a tailspin. They had a lot to say, with some wondering why she turned down her former lover Scott's multiple proposals only to say "yes" to Travis after they have been together for less than a year.

Jeannie Mai was married and didn’t want kids. Then she met someone who made her feel safe and she changed her mind. Scott kept proposing to Kourtney and she kept saying no because she didn’t feel safe. She had no qualms raising her kids alone. Women have choices now. They want to feel safe,” said one tweep.

Here are some of the reactions to the Kravis proposal:

