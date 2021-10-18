Mzansi reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement
Tweeps think Travis Barker totes understood the assignment when he got down on one knee and proposed to reality star Kourtney Kardashian.
The reality TV star and businesswoman has been in an on-and-off romance with Scott Dissick for nine years.
However, she's getting married for the first time in her life to musician Travis. The saying “third time is a charm” might ring true for Travis as this would be his third time walking down the aisle.
The engagement happened at Rosewood, Miramar Beach, in Montecito. The couple looked smitten surrounded by bouquets of red roses shaped in a heart.
In support of their union, Kim shared a cute video of the couple locking lips, and of course people need to see that big rock on her finger.
They are calling the newly engaged couple Kravis.
KRAVIS FOREVER 💍 @kourtneykardash @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/gymsssnMFr— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 18, 2021
The news of Kourtney's impending marriage sent Mzansi tweeps into a tailspin. They had a lot to say, with some wondering why she turned down her former lover Scott's multiple proposals only to say "yes" to Travis after they have been together for less than a year.
“Jeannie Mai was married and didn’t want kids. Then she met someone who made her feel safe and she changed her mind. Scott kept proposing to Kourtney and she kept saying no because she didn’t feel safe. She had no qualms raising her kids alone. Women have choices now. They want to feel safe,” said one tweep.
Here are some of the reactions to the Kravis proposal:
If she wants to , she will !!! Washona uScott bantu 😭😩 ... Kourtney deserves all this , she's been through so much !!! https://t.co/r3v3t8AK7N— MaKhuzwayo 🍒🔥 (@uThembisa) October 18, 2021
Kylie’s baby daddy is TRAVIS SCOTT— 𝕄𝕒𝕜𝕨𝕖𝕝𝕒 𝕆𝕓𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟 (@Obrian_Makwela) October 18, 2021
Kourtney’s ex & baby daddy is SCOTT
Kourtney’s new man is TRAVIS
Do the math 🙆♂️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/td2ZWjLHHq
Someone check on Scott 😩😭😭😭😭— P 🇿🇦 (@kaziii___m) October 18, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian is engaged pic.twitter.com/48dJYSynVJ
Jeannie Mai was married & didn’t want kids. Then she met someone who made her feel safe & she changed her mind. Scott kept proposing to Kourtney & she kept saying no cos she didn’t feel safe, she had no qualms raising her kids alone. Women have choices now, they want to feel safe— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) October 18, 2021
I’m going to a get real with the whole Kourtney and Jeanie Mai .. if you were with someone with a decade plus and they said no to marriage or kids .. and post relationship they do it .. it will sting like a mutha … there is no I couldn’t be bothered after a decade …— Miss Status Quo (@Synesyfe) October 18, 2021