Nomfundi Moh is in her creative element, but hungry for more

Nomfundi Moh Ngcobo is on a roll and there is no stopping her. Her two singles Umthwalo and Lilizela are the songs that made her a household name in Mzansi.

It's her collaboration with self-proclaimed amapiano queen Shasha and songstress Ami Faku on Phakade Lami that has provided a glimpse of what the future might look like for her.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born singer burst onto the scene very starry-eyed but has since found out the industry is a lot of hard work,

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she explained that her team approached the two singers for a collabo. When they agreed the wheels were set in motion.

“Writing the song was one of those refreshing moments as I was in my creative space. We were sharing ideas with one of my mentors, and those ideas led to the making of the chorus and my verse.”

NomfundI recorded the song a few days later and left the second verse to think about it. She says days later she was blessed with verses from two of the biggest names in showbiz and that made it more beautiful.

“The release also opened my eyes and made me realise that I should keep on pushing. Maybe more great things are yet to come.

“I'm not where I wanted to be when I started in the music industry. I'm still ticking the boxes on my wish list and still hoping to achieve a lot more. I'm grateful for the progress I've seen thus far, but I'm hoping to achieve more as time goes by.''