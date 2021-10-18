Sun El Musician explains why he would rather have Simmy as the ‘face’ of his music
DJ and producer Sun El Musician says he has no interest in being in the spotlight and wants to share his gift from the shadows.
The DJ, who has just launched his single Woza from his upcoming 11 track EP, African Electronic Dance Music set to be released on October 29, is on a quest to shake things up in the music industry.
“There are so many songs I have in the archives because I'm a DJ. Sometimes I play these songs and the demand became crazy,” Sun-El told TshisaLIVE.
Sun El's YouTube series is called AEDM ahead of his EP and despite the current trend for the amapiano genre, Sun El says he's not pressured to join the wave but would rather start his own.
“It's a sound I felt I need to introduce. I have something I'm after. I wanted to introduce a new genre of some sort. I don't care about my music not playing on radio. I can be a YouTube artist and people will book me for it.
“I got a chance to study the system with being an in-house producer before starting my own record label. What helped me was noticing how the live music scene was dying so I wanted to create music that will implore people to hire musicians when doing live performances whether it be a drummer, a guitarist and so on,” he said.
Sun-El said he enjoys being in his “happy place' in the studio and having an artist like Simmy who can be at the forefront of his body of working selling the music.
“When I was starting out way back, I needed a face for my sound because I didn't want to be seen, I wanted to be in the background and make music, which is what brings me joy, so I needed someone who could be a pop star and be the face of the sound and she was perfect and I could trust her with it. There's no way I can finish a record or project without having her on it.
“There's guys who I look up to and no-one knows nothing about them expect for the music, so I don't feel pressure to go out there and show myself. There's Sanele and Sun El. Sanele is a different guy,” he said.
Sun-El, who recently featured on Zolani Mahola's Wawundithembisile single, said it was reaffirming for him to have someone of that calibre reach out to him while he had not tried to pursue fame.
“I'm always curious and always willing to listen to how other artists do things and I think Basha Uhuru is the best place for us. I have been listening to her since I was young. Those are blessings. I grew up listening to her as a kid. I knew I was doing the right thing when I had a legend approach me. She's on my album and she loved it. We have about four songs.”