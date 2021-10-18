WATCH | A dream come true! Mohale Motaung finally meets Makhadzi
Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband Mohale Motaung finally met his fave Makhadzi on Sunday night while hosting at Ayoba Cafe Shisanyama, and they were both lit on stage.
Everyone who follows Mohale on the socials knows the guy is one of the biggest Makhadzi fans, and he finally got the chance to breathe the same air and share the same stage with the Limpopo-born hitmaker.
Mohale was the host with the most at the filled cafe, which was in full-on groove mode, getting the stage ready for the Red Card hitmaker. Makhadzi showed up and the pair did a high energy dance on stage as the crowd went crazy.
Mohale was beside himself with happiness.
On his Instagram stories he wrote: “ My queen is the greatest of all time (GOAT). That's all.”
The Opulence Radio personality shared video clips from the night.
Watch the videos below:
Makhadzi's star is on the rise and the hitmaker has been dubbed one of the greatest performers in SA by her fans.
The Ghanama singer has gained a huge following and love on the continent as one of SA's best performers on stage, but there were still a few places locally she hadn't travelled to for performances.
Thanks to DJ Tira, Makhadzi had a taste of the vibe in Durban when she recently went to perform at Insimbini Lifestyle.
Sharing moments from the weekend on her Instagram profile, the Matorokisi singer said she loved the experience so much that she's added the province to the places she calls home.
“DJ Tira, thanks for bringing me in KZN for the first time. KZN is now my new home. The love I received yesterday is too much,” said an excited Makhadzi.