WATCH | A dream come true! Mohale Motaung finally meets Makhadzi

Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband Mohale Motaung finally met his fave Makhadzi on Sunday night while hosting at Ayoba Cafe Shisanyama, and they were both lit on stage.

Everyone who follows Mohale on the socials knows the guy is one of the biggest Makhadzi fans, and he finally got the chance to breathe the same air and share the same stage with the Limpopo-born hitmaker.

Mohale was the host with the most at the filled cafe, which was in full-on groove mode, getting the stage ready for the Red Card hitmaker. Makhadzi showed up and the pair did a high energy dance on stage as the crowd went crazy.

Mohale was beside himself with happiness.

On his Instagram stories he wrote: “ My queen is the greatest of all time (GOAT). That's all.”

The Opulence Radio personality shared video clips from the night.

Watch the videos below: