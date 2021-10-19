‘I hope your ancestors continue to surround you’: Bokang says Zozi’s crowning will always be personal for her
Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has paid tribute to Zozibini Tunzi, saying her crowing was personal for her.
In a social media post this week, Bokang reflected on Zozi's bid to become Miss SA two years ago, and said she knew the instant she saw her she would take the crown.
“Your crowning will always be very personal to me. I still remember the day you walked into the interview room, what you were wearing and the answers you gave. When you walked out I said ‘that’s our Miss SA’.
“I hope your ancestors continue to surround you and lift you higher and higher in all you do. Always good seeing you, Queen,” she wrote on Instagram.
Zozi remains “SA’s sweetheart” since she won the Miss SA title in 2019 and months later won Miss Universe and moved to the US for a year.
She was on the judging panel in the Miss SA 2020 finale and last weekend was the public’s eyes and ears for the Miss SA event.
Bokang was thrust into the spotlight in 2010 during her crowning as Miss SA.
She was among local and international models who attended the glamorous event in Cape Town when model, dancer and law graduate Lalela Mswane was crowned Miss SA 2021.