‘I hope your ancestors continue to surround you’: Bokang says Zozi’s crowning will always be personal for her

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has paid tribute to Zozibini Tunzi, saying her crowing was personal for her.

In a social media post this week, Bokang reflected on Zozi's bid to become Miss SA two years ago, and said she knew the instant she saw her she would take the crown.

“Your crowning will always be very personal to me. I still remember the day you walked into the interview room, what you were wearing and the answers you gave. When you walked out I said ‘that’s our Miss SA’.

“I hope your ancestors continue to surround you and lift you higher and higher in all you do. Always good seeing you, Queen,” she wrote on Instagram.