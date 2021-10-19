Minnie Dlamini-Jones features in Marc-Gregory’s ‘In Good Company’ collection

TshisaLIVE can exclusively reveal that media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is featured in a new book titled In Good Company which has just been released in aid of the Reach For A Dream Foundation.

The visual art book features 32 awe-inspiring South Africans who have achieved greatness in different aspects of life, and Minnie is one of them.

Speaking about what the feature means, Minnie spoke about the significance of rain in her life, how being featured with other prolific people in the book meant a lot to her and how great it was that the feature would help a charity in need.

“What excites more than the industry nod of being in the book is the fact that this is for a great cause. We're supporting the Reach For A Dream Foundation and that for me is really important,” Minnie said.

Watch the video below: