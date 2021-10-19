SNAPS | Connie Chiume celebrates her daughter’s traditional wedding
Actress Connie Chiume is beaming with pride as she revealed her last born daughter, actress Nothando Mabuza, is officially off the market.
Ululations, traditional dancing and good food were the order of the day at Nothando's lobola luncheon. This past weekend was a great family affair for Connie when family members gathered to honour her daughter's union with her partner Sipho Ndlovu.
An elated Connie took to Instagram on Monday to share the big news.
“Weekend vibes. My last born has started a new journey. Thank you to everyone who came to support and celebrate with us,” she wrote.
Connie's daughter, who is also an musician, took to her timeline to share snippets from the celebration and gush over being traditionally married to her partner.
“Mrs Ndlovu to you now. Thank you to everyone who made this day a success. To Sipho Ndlovu, I can’t wait to go through things with you,” she wrote.
It's been a good year for Nothando. Many congratulations have been in order in her personal and professional life as she's been taking strides.
Earlier this year, Nothando released her EP Euphoria and later made her lead acting debut on Moja Love's new series Housemaids on October 2.