SNAPS | Connie Chiume celebrates her daughter’s traditional wedding

Actress Connie Chiume is beaming with pride as she revealed her last born daughter, actress Nothando Mabuza, is officially off the market.

Ululations, traditional dancing and good food were the order of the day at Nothando's lobola luncheon. This past weekend was a great family affair for Connie when family members gathered to honour her daughter's union with her partner Sipho Ndlovu.

An elated Connie took to Instagram on Monday to share the big news.

“Weekend vibes. My last born has started a new journey. Thank you to everyone who came to support and celebrate with us,” she wrote.