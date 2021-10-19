TshisaLIVE

WATCH | First look at Mbalenhle Mavimbela as Hlomu in ‘The Wife’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 October 2021 - 14:00
Mbalenhle Mavimbela will play the lead role of Hlomu, Mqhele's love interest.
Image: Supplied

Rising star Mbalenhle Mavimbela of Skeem Saam fame has snagged the coveted lead role of Hlomu in the upcoming Showmax telenovela The Wife.

The actress will play Hlomu, a journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver, not realising that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets.

Hlomu will fall in love with Mqhele (played by Bonko Khoza), who burst onto the acting scene as Jabz in the multi-award-winning film Necktie Youth and has since appeared in Professionals and the Emmy-nominated Roots.  

Mbalenhle is excited to bring Hlomu to life and is a fan of the books.

“When I found out Hlomu the Wife was being turned into a series, I jumped at the chance to audition,” said Mbalenhle.

“Funnily enough, a while back I did a TikTok pretending to be Hlomu the Wife and that I had ‘made it’, not knowing I would end up playing the character. It was even trending.” 

Mbalenhle is under a lot of pressure because the book on which the telenovela is based is popular and the minute people on social media found out it was being turned into a telenovela, they began doing their own casting for the “perfect Hlomu”.

“It feels like I’ve been keeping a secret from my fans and followers for months, and I couldn’t even post a hint. I’ve been watching fans ‘casting’ from the sidelines on Twitter and Facebook but haven’t been able to say anything.”

Watch the teaser below:

TshisaLIVE
