Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod
‘I always told you that you were my favourite actor to work with, and probably one of the most underrated in this country’
Actress Connie Ferguson has expressed her pride in her late husband Shona in an open letter to him after his HAPAwards (The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards) nomination.
The late Shona, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in July this year, was nominated in the Best Lead Drama Series category for his role on Kings of Joburg.
Taking to Instagram, Connie wrote that she had always believed Shona was underrated in Mzansi but knew his affect would go beyond SA’s borders.
“My dear husband, I always told you that you were my favourite actor to work with, and probably one of the most underrated in this country. Your talent was beyond. How you committed to each character you portrayed always left me in awe. You will never be forgotten. Ever. I have always been proud of you, and you continue to make us proud beyond the grave. God is good. Bravo Mr Sho. Bravo,” she wrote.
Connie went on to acknowledge and congratulate the cast of Kings of Joburg for its nomination in the Outstanding Drama In Series category.
“I am so proud of everyone who worked on this show. The excitement. The love. The passion. The drive. This nomination honours you all. Take a bow and be proud. You did it #teamfergusonfilms. @samaddavis thank you for being a brother, a friend and a valuable partner. Win or lose, we did it. Let’s continue cooking with grease and making magic,” she wrote.
The actress went on to lament how her husband was no longer around to see the fruits and success of his labour.
“Mr Sho, you were the biggest part of this vision. It saddens me that you are not here physically to see it flourish in this way, but I know you’re celebrating with us. We love you and are eternally grateful for the love and passion you shared with all of us. We appreciate the nomination. The whole team is truly elated. @netflix @netflixsa the collaboration means the world. Thank you for believing in us and supporting us every step of the way.”