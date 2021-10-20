Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod

Actress Connie Ferguson has expressed her pride in her late husband Shona in an open letter to him after his HAPAwards (The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards) nomination.

The late Shona, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in July this year, was nominated in the Best Lead Drama Series category for his role on Kings of Joburg.

Taking to Instagram, Connie wrote that she had always believed Shona was underrated in Mzansi but knew his affect would go beyond SA’s borders.

“My dear husband, I always told you that you were my favourite actor to work with, and probably one of the most underrated in this country. Your talent was beyond. How you committed to each character you portrayed always left me in awe. You will never be forgotten. Ever. I have always been proud of you, and you continue to make us proud beyond the grave. God is good. Bravo Mr Sho. Bravo,” she wrote.