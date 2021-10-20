TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle defends new female DJs after troll reduces them to ‘unskilled women with sexy bodies’

20 October 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Zinhle advocates for female DJs.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle has expressed her distaste in a tweep's claim that female DJs are merely physically appealing and not talented.

“Being a female DJ these days only requires looks and some sexy dance moves. Nobody cares about your mixing,” claimed the tweep.

Responding to the troll, Zinhle slammed the claim, saying she was impressed with the growth of female DJs and how they are taking up space in a male-dominated industry.

“So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this. I definitely don’t agree with you. I’m loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating. Surely there’s something to celebrate here," Zinhle tweeted.

New female DJs etching their names on the wall of fame include DJ Lamiez Holworthy,  DBN Gogo, actress-cum-DJ Thuli Phongolo and newcomer Uncle Waffles, who went viral last weekend and caught a follow from US rapper Drake.

Zinhle is one of Mzansi's most popular trailblazing DJs.

She was dubbed Africa's number one DJ after being listed as one of SA's and Africa's most influential and powerful people.

The Indlovu hitmaker launched the first females only DJ academy in 2009 called FUSE. It has has since shutdown due to logistical issues.

“Due to a lot of back and forth, we realised a decision wasn't going to be final and because there was no venue, we decided to no longer take in students,” Zinhle told TshisaLIVE.

While Zinhle has since ventured into other business interests, she remains an advocate for women in the music industry many aspiring artists admire.

