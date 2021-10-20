DJ Zinhle defends new female DJs after troll reduces them to ‘unskilled women with sexy bodies’

DJ Zinhle has expressed her distaste in a tweep's claim that female DJs are merely physically appealing and not talented.

“Being a female DJ these days only requires looks and some sexy dance moves. Nobody cares about your mixing,” claimed the tweep.

Responding to the troll, Zinhle slammed the claim, saying she was impressed with the growth of female DJs and how they are taking up space in a male-dominated industry.

“So sad that you chose to reduce the growth of the female DJ industry to this. I definitely don’t agree with you. I’m loving how the girls are making it their own and dominating. Surely there’s something to celebrate here," Zinhle tweeted.

New female DJs etching their names on the wall of fame include DJ Lamiez Holworthy, DBN Gogo, actress-cum-DJ Thuli Phongolo and newcomer Uncle Waffles, who went viral last weekend and caught a follow from US rapper Drake.