Gigi Lamayne explains why she’s cutting ties with hip-hop, or something like that

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is tired of the drama, toxicity, cliques and beefs that have been at the centre of hip-hop in Mzansi lately.

She is taking a hiatus from SA hip-hop and its conventional ways of doing things.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said the decision came because she is tired of everything that's happening in hip-hop that has nothing to do with the hip-hop culture.

“My decision came with seeing the disharmony in hip-hop, the lack of unity and the toxicity in hip-hop, and the fact that there are so many camps, and so many people at loggerheads with each other.”

“After doing songs with people in outside genres I realised how those people are so connected, how they get along, not to say they don't have issues, but they are so much more about the bigger picture.

“I think hip-hop needs to get there, and I can’t solve that problem alone and right now that's how the environment is and there is nothing we can do about it as hip-hop artists, especially as a young female hip-hop artist.”