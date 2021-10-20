Lamiez Holworthy is gatvol of trolls who 'project their insecurities' on her

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has respond to a recent troll who came at her for her “thick” thighs.

The DJ has been on the receiving end of body-shaming trolls who take aim at her for everything from her hairstyle to how she dresses.

The most recent attack came after she posted a snap of herself wearing short shorts, and she was mocked for her “thick” thighs. Yet again a troll tweeted that someone needs to tell Lamiez to stop wearing her shorts.