Lamiez Holworthy is gatvol of trolls who 'project their insecurities' on her

“You know what's crazy? The influence that I have — big thighs and all — is unmatched,” the DJ hit back at trolls.

20 October 2021 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Lamiez Holworthy says big thighs and all, her influence is unmatched.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy has respond to a recent troll who came at her for her “thick” thighs.

The DJ has been on the receiving end of body-shaming trolls who take aim at her for everything from her hairstyle to how she dresses.

The most recent attack came after she posted a snap of herself wearing short shorts, and she was mocked for her “thick” thighs. Yet again a troll tweeted that someone needs to tell Lamiez to stop wearing her shorts.

The troll saw the full wrath of the media personality when she hit back, saying she is an African woman who does not ascribe to the Western standard of beauty.

Wow ya mas*pa! Not to wear shorts because you said so?! Wang ny*la wena. Always these fake accounts trying to project their own insecurities on others. Well, Mo Nna ke stop station ge! I’m an African woman and will be damned by your f**ked up standards!” the DJ hit back.

Lamiez has reiterated that she will focus her energy on the people who radiate love towards her.

“You know what's crazy? The influence that I have - big thighs and all - is unmatched. From the way that I dress to my hairstyle? Iconic!

“The love that I receive daily is super-overwhelming and will never not warm my heart.”

Addressing the same matter in July, Lamiez lamented people who are constantly body shaming her.

“My name is Lamiez Holworthy and this is me in my purest form. I’ll be damned if I edit my pictures to appear tinier or to hide my cellulite or stretch mark or two.”

