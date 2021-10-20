Riky Rick congratulates Major League DJz on achieving 5-year old goal

Rapper Ricky Rick is proud of the Major League DJz duo for fulfilling their plans for their return performance in Amsterdam after five years.

The twins were at Paradiso in Amsterdam. The city is the capital of fun and nightlife, and is known for its collections of art.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper congratulated the twins for pulling it off and commended them for their strong will.

“It's hard to describe the feeling of experiencing the youngsters complete the vision after so much pain and struggle. All the sacrifice and disappointments. God is showing us he is alive. Well done boys. Keep Running. You are protected by the blood of Christ”