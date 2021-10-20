TshisaLIVE

Riky Rick congratulates Major League DJz on achieving 5-year old goal

20 October 2021 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ricky Rick congratulates Major League DJz on their achievement.
Image: Riky Rick/ Instagram

Rapper Ricky Rick is proud of the Major League DJz duo for fulfilling their plans for their return performance in Amsterdam after five years.

The twins were at Paradiso in Amsterdam. The city is the capital of fun and nightlife, and is known for its collections of art.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper congratulated the twins for pulling it off and commended them for their strong will.

“It's hard to describe the feeling of experiencing the youngsters complete the vision after so much pain and struggle. All the sacrifice and disappointments. God is showing us he is alive. Well done boys. Keep Running. You are protected by the blood of Christ”

The pair not only went there for the second time, but performed at the same venue in which they appeared half a decade ago. They've been living it up touring the world and taking the amapiano sound with them.

“Amsterdam, we have no words. You really have  a special place in our hearts. Thank you for the mind-blowing week.”

The twins announced on their Twitter page that they will be launching their new season 4 Travelling the world .

“Can't wait to share this part of our life with you. Like we said its piano to the world. So we are going to share the whole experience with ya'll.”

Their next stop is Oakland in the US.

