WATCH | Guaped and blinged out! DJ Maphorisa spends millions in Dubai

If you work hard, you get to play hard and amapiano star DJ Maphorisa knows how to do that as he's seemingly been on a hot shopping spree while in Dubai.

The DJ and producer recently jetted off to Dubai as he was set to perform at the 2020 Dubai Expo, joining many other biggest SA stars who were in attendance at the event.

DJ Maphorisa has been sharing snippets from his 'workcation' while he's away and when he's not showcasing the work he does, whether it be him in studio with Dali Wonga or on the red carpet, he's been sharing how he's spending his hard earned cash.

From going shopping at Prada to getting iced with Cartier jewellery, DJ Maphorisa is living the dream. The DJ shared a video of him counting stacks of cash when he was allegedly purchasing a Love Bracelet with four diamonds worth R161,914,04 and a Juste Un Clou bracelet worth R109,424,93.

“I want to give thanks to the most high. Just counting my blessings. I'm living life out here,” he exclaimed in a post.

Watch the video below: