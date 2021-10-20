TshisaLIVE

WATCH | SA thinks Lloyiso’s cover of Adele’s 'Easy On Me' is ‘better than the original’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 October 2021 - 12:00
Singer Lloyiso did a touching rendition of Adele's new single.
Image: Supplied/Lihle Menziwa

Singer Lloyiso is a master at doing covers and this time he covered Adele's latest single Easy On Me, which Lloyiso did so well that Mzansi has had no choice but to label it as “better than the original”.

Lloyiso, full name Loyiso Gijana, is known in SA for his beautiful voice and across the world for some of the covers of popular songs he's shared previously, such as Sam Smith's Pray and What Now by Rihanna.

His comment section has been filled with loads of comments on social media whenever he covers a song, because he does justice to whatever track he goes for. 

His latest cover, of Adele's hit comeback song, is the most beautiful sound you will hear today.

Listen:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Lloyiso mentioned Adele as one of the people he would love to work with one day, saying that working with the Grammy-award winner would be a dream collabo for him.

“Adele is one of the people I dream of working with, just because it would be a magical experience and I am sure we would make amazing music together. There are a couple other people I would love to work with internationally as well,” he said.

While the collabo may be just a dream at the moment, Lloyiso's fans all over the country have expressed their gratitude to him for sharing his gift with the world.

The way they see it, Adele and anyone else would be the lucky one if they ever got to make music with “their super-talented” South African star.

Here are some of the reactions to his rendition of Easy On Me:

