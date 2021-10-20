WATCH | SA thinks Lloyiso’s cover of Adele’s 'Easy On Me' is ‘better than the original’
Singer Lloyiso is a master at doing covers and this time he covered Adele's latest single Easy On Me, which Lloyiso did so well that Mzansi has had no choice but to label it as “better than the original”.
Lloyiso, full name Loyiso Gijana, is known in SA for his beautiful voice and across the world for some of the covers of popular songs he's shared previously, such as Sam Smith's Pray and What Now by Rihanna.
His comment section has been filled with loads of comments on social media whenever he covers a song, because he does justice to whatever track he goes for.
His latest cover, of Adele's hit comeback song, is the most beautiful sound you will hear today.
Listen:
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Lloyiso mentioned Adele as one of the people he would love to work with one day, saying that working with the Grammy-award winner would be a dream collabo for him.
“Adele is one of the people I dream of working with, just because it would be a magical experience and I am sure we would make amazing music together. There are a couple other people I would love to work with internationally as well,” he said.
While the collabo may be just a dream at the moment, Lloyiso's fans all over the country have expressed their gratitude to him for sharing his gift with the world.
The way they see it, Adele and anyone else would be the lucky one if they ever got to make music with “their super-talented” South African star.
Here are some of the reactions to his rendition of Easy On Me:
Guys Adele dropped Easy on Me and then Lloyiso covered it… dare I say he did it better than Adele @Lloyiso_rsa you are a beast my guy #AneleandTheClubon947 tune into @AneleAndTheClub now !!! We are about to spin it :)— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) October 20, 2021
I had no business listening to @Lloyiso_rsa's cover of Easy On Me today. Aibo ngaze ngakhala as a young professional at my desk 😭😭— KING👑ALREADY (@Ziilungile) October 19, 2021
No man. ULloyiso covered Easy on Me and I teared up. I don’t know that there’ll be a better cover.— uNomthandazo (@empress_becca) October 19, 2021
Easy on me - Adele (Cover by Lloyiso) https://t.co/wfVZnN43s9 via @YouTube
Adele - easy on me, Cover by @Lloyiso_rsa is so perfect.— tired 🏳️🌈 (@JiyanaWelcome) October 18, 2021
😭🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/zGoHhC8PBO
I find so much comfort in @Lloyiso_rsa 's voice bethuna😭❤ whatever he did on Adele's easy on me can never be undone.— _𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒚 (@nicolenombusoo) October 18, 2021
I just listened to @Lloyiso_rsa Easy On Me cover and I'm just.. pic.twitter.com/hVY1QwVX4j— Mthokozisi 🌈 (@Tox_Dlamini) October 19, 2021