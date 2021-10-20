WATCH | SA thinks Lloyiso’s cover of Adele’s 'Easy On Me' is ‘better than the original’

Singer Lloyiso is a master at doing covers and this time he covered Adele's latest single Easy On Me, which Lloyiso did so well that Mzansi has had no choice but to label it as “better than the original”.

Lloyiso, full name Loyiso Gijana, is known in SA for his beautiful voice and across the world for some of the covers of popular songs he's shared previously, such as Sam Smith's Pray and What Now by Rihanna.

His comment section has been filled with loads of comments on social media whenever he covers a song, because he does justice to whatever track he goes for.

His latest cover, of Adele's hit comeback song, is the most beautiful sound you will hear today.

Listen: