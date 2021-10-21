TshisaLIVE

Fans love Cassper & Carpo's bromance even more after 'The Braai show'

21 October 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper and Carpomore have fans swooning over their friendship.
Cassper and Carpomore have fans swooning over their friendship.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Mzansi can't help but admire Cassper Nyovest's relationship with his longtime best friend Carpo.

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo have been close friends for nearly 20 years. 

In the latest interview on SABC1's The Braai Show, fans got a glimpse of their friendship and also got to see a different side to it when they described their upbringing and how they both survived depression.  

Reacting to the show's premiere, fans were in awe of the two stars' friendship.

Take a look a the reactions to the episode below:

Speaking of how much he treasures his friendship with Carpo, Cassper has previously said that he was assured that his best friend would never change and start treating him differently because of the fame he has acquired. 

“These industry friendships is all some fake bullshit. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout,” he said.

The rapper and Carpo used to stay together when they were still coming into the industry and Cassper has shared how they've had a common goal to succeed and make an impact in the music industry.

“We were living together cause he was alone after losing both his parents. We used to sit on that couch and talk about all the great things we are going to do and how we are going to change the world through music. Dreaming big!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'My G has had enough': Carpo defends his bestie Cassper Nyovest

‘I’m tired of seeing people taking advantage of him and his good heart.'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cassper to Carpo: That's the only n**ga who ain't never switch up on me

Cassper and Carpo's bromance is one for the books, these #tbt's are proof!
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

The heartfelt story behind Carpo and Cassper's friendship: 'This guy saved my life'

You will hardly see Cassper without his close friend Carpo nearby. The two share a special bromance like no other, and as it turns out, there's a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | A dream come true! Mohale Motaung finally meets Makhadzi TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize gives tips on making it in business TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Maphorisa on his first performance in Dubai: ‘I’m getting serious money’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I love this boy' — Bonang Matheba gushes over her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...