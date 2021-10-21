Fans love Cassper & Carpo's bromance even more after 'The Braai show'

Mzansi can't help but admire Cassper Nyovest's relationship with his longtime best friend Carpo.

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo have been close friends for nearly 20 years.

In the latest interview on SABC1's The Braai Show, fans got a glimpse of their friendship and also got to see a different side to it when they described their upbringing and how they both survived depression.

Reacting to the show's premiere, fans were in awe of the two stars' friendship.

Take a look a the reactions to the episode below: