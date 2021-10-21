TshisaLIVE

‘It’s definitely been a huge learning curve’ — Elaine on relocating to LA

21 October 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Elaine speaks about her experience since relocating to Los Angeles.
Image: Instagram/ Elaine

Singer Elaine got to reflect on her journey of living in Los Angeles since permanently relocating to the US city earlier this year.

During an Instagram Q&A, the You’re The One hitmaker shared her experience of adjusting to staying in a different country far from home.

“It’s definitely been a huge learning curve. I’m learning a lot about myself which I’m grateful for. I miss my family and friends so much but I’m having a great ass time,” she wrote.

Elaine's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Elaine

Elaine has been on a mission to get her music recognised on a global scale, and her big move to the US has got her closer to achieving that dream.

The 22-year-old singer who graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand earlier this year went on to shed light on how she managed  to juggle her academics with her budding career.

“Time management, discipline and a really solid support structure helped me through my studies. My main priority was making sure I was always up to date because there’s nothing worse than catching up. There were also times I couldn’t make it to campus or lectures but I had a really solid study group and they were riding for me hard as ever during that time.” she said.

“Practising is currently the furthest thing on my mind. I did apply and get accepted to do my LLB this year but I decided to put that on hold because I’m not in a place where I can commit to that right now. I also didn’t enjoy the university experience. I’ll revisit it in the future but for now, strictly album mode.”

