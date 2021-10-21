‘It’s definitely been a huge learning curve’ — Elaine on relocating to LA

Elaine has been on a mission to get her music recognised on a global scale, and her big move to the US has got her closer to achieving that dream.

The 22-year-old singer who graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand earlier this year went on to shed light on how she managed to juggle her academics with her budding career.

“Time management, discipline and a really solid support structure helped me through my studies. My main priority was making sure I was always up to date because there’s nothing worse than catching up. There were also times I couldn’t make it to campus or lectures but I had a really solid study group and they were riding for me hard as ever during that time.” she said.

“Practising is currently the furthest thing on my mind. I did apply and get accepted to do my LLB this year but I decided to put that on hold because I’m not in a place where I can commit to that right now. I also didn’t enjoy the university experience. I’ll revisit it in the future but for now, strictly album mode.”