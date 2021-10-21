J'Something shares how his Dubai trip left him 'super inspired'

J'Something created special memories on his workcation when he and the rest of Micasa joined a long list of stars who headed to Dubai for the Expo 2020 Dubai campaign.

The One Night with Mzansi show was filled with the creme de la creme of the industry. This inspired the singer, leaving him in his feels when he reminisced about music.

J'Something wrote a lengthy and heartwarming Instagram post to share his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I can’t tell you how special and impactful this trip has been. I am leaving Dubai feeling super inspired. Inspired by the power of music, the ability art has to draw people in and the impact that great leadership has on society.”

He said the words 'No human is limited' by Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge rang loud for him.

“I was reminded being on the stage in the Dubai Opera House representing SA and showing the rest of the world what we are about as a nation that I was born for this. I was born to spread love and light through music ... this for me was priceless or a better word that comes to mind is a GIFT.'