TshisaLIVE

J'Something shares how his Dubai trip left him 'super inspired'

“I was born to spread love and light through music.”

21 October 2021 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
J'Something reminisces about the power of music
J'Something reminisces about the power of music
Image: Supplied

J'Something created special memories on his workcation when he and the rest of Micasa joined a long list of stars who headed to Dubai for the Expo 2020 Dubai campaign.

The One Night with Mzansi show was filled with the creme de la creme of the industry. This inspired the singer, leaving him in his feels when he reminisced about music.

J'Something wrote a lengthy and heartwarming  Instagram post to share his gratitude for the opportunity.

“I can’t tell you how special and impactful this trip has been. I am leaving Dubai feeling super inspired. Inspired by the power of music, the ability art has to draw people in and the impact that great leadership has on society.”

He said the words 'No human is limited' by Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge  rang loud for him.

I was reminded being on the stage in the Dubai Opera House representing SA and showing the rest of the world what we are about as a nation that I was born for this. I was born to spread love and light through music ... this for me was priceless or a better word that comes to mind is a GIFT.'

The Mamela hitmaker said he hopes they've contributed in giving people joy and “birthing an unforgettable moment”.

“I hope that we contributed to the goals set out by our leadership even if it’s just by giving potential investors a sense of joy and birthing an unforgettable moment. Our nation truly is a land of opportunity and I hope that through all the efforts made, the rest of the world can see this.”

He was very excited to be on the road again and in keeping true to his style the house trio went touring the city — and in true J'Something signature (he loves food) so a bunch of delicious things had to be there. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

J'Something is grateful for gigs & 'gift of time' that came with the pandemic

"I'm sure dad would be proud," J'Something said while talking about his new show and his journey of self discovery.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

J’Something in his traditional attire is everything: 'I am proud to be a human being'

J'Something want us to embrace each other's cultures.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

'I hate being far away': J'Something bares his soul in video

The singer turned his pain into something beautiful.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

J'Something says a prophet told him God would 'use' him in music

Imagine J' Something's mother's face when he called after church and "Ma, God says I need a guitar"
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | A dream come true! Mohale Motaung finally meets Makhadzi TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize gives tips on making it in business TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Maphorisa on his first performance in Dubai: ‘I’m getting serious money’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I love this boy' — Bonang Matheba gushes over her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...