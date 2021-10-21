Mzansi reacts to Youngstunna's album: 'It's a head start to the weekend!'

Like the lyrics to his hit song Adiwele ft Kabza De Small goes 'nam ayan biz'amathousand', Youngstunna has responded to that call by the yanos by dropping his much anticipated album on Thursday.

The Bopha hitmaker Youngstunna set the TLs on fire and tweeps can't get enough of the album titled Notumato.

Having burst onto the amapiano scene last year he has been doing collaborations with bigwigs in the genre. With songs like Sgija and Hadiwele where he features amapiano DJ Kabza De Small, his music has been setting dance floors on fire.

Youngstunna, who became a household name with his song Bopha featuring DJ Maphorisa and a variety of amapiano artists, started making waves in Mzansi and was backed by viral videos of the yanos getting down to the hit song.

Rapper Reason took to his Instagram to add to the congratulatory messages the amapiano sensation has been getting. “You worked hard and well on this project, keep shining.”

Youngstunna thanked his team for the support, on his Instagram he posted “God bless the team.”