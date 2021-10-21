Mzansi reacts to Youngstunna's album: 'It's a head start to the weekend!'
Like the lyrics to his hit song Adiwele ft Kabza De Small goes 'nam ayan biz'amathousand', Youngstunna has responded to that call by the yanos by dropping his much anticipated album on Thursday.
The Bopha hitmaker Youngstunna set the TLs on fire and tweeps can't get enough of the album titled Notumato.
Having burst onto the amapiano scene last year he has been doing collaborations with bigwigs in the genre. With songs like Sgija and Hadiwele where he features amapiano DJ Kabza De Small, his music has been setting dance floors on fire.
Youngstunna, who became a household name with his song Bopha featuring DJ Maphorisa and a variety of amapiano artists, started making waves in Mzansi and was backed by viral videos of the yanos getting down to the hit song.
Rapper Reason took to his Instagram to add to the congratulatory messages the amapiano sensation has been getting. “You worked hard and well on this project, keep shining.”
Youngstunna thanked his team for the support, on his Instagram he posted “God bless the team.”
Tweeps went crazy with some saying the album gave them a head start to the weekend.
One said it's a good week to be an amapiano head, as another artist star De Mthuda is set to be dropping his single The Landlord on Friday.
It's been a great week in the industry with many amapiano stars dropping singles.
Here are some of the reactions from the new album that dropped:
no ways Young Stunna needs to be punished for the cocaine he laced on this album, angikho right. 😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/4FmxEIHzZ5— Iss.bongiswa (@i_thobii) October 20, 2021
Young Stunna today and De Mthuda tomorrow ? it’s great week to be a piano head. pic.twitter.com/y4IDKAfyMT— kev (@kev_nika) October 20, 2021
"Mmmmmmm"— Koketso Mojela (@_general6) October 21, 2021
"Okaaaaayyyy"
"Thanananananaaaa"
Young Stunna!🔥🔥🔥🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/RAHRY0QBid
Young stunna gave us a headstart to the weekend. 😭 pic.twitter.com/rtqd2a9WXO— chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 21, 2021
National Young Stunna day. 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/7sKAHhKHB8— Valentino. 💥 (@Sk_mofokeng) October 21, 2021