SA reacts to Cassper's 'The Braai Show' struggling to surpass AKA season's 2.8-million viewers

21 October 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest's 'Braai Show' ranks number 14 on SABC 1's top 20 shows.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest is still lagging behind on breaking the first season's viewership record of 2.8-million which was hosted by his nemesis AKA.

Whether it's their music ratings or their sneaker lines, Cassper and AKA are constantly pitted against each other due to their long-standing rivalry.

It's no different this time around with them having hosted the same television show.

In a report shared with TshisaLIVE by the channel, the viewership numbers of SABC1's top 20 shows were unveiled, ranking Cassper's Braai Show at number 14 with 1,927,802 views in the month of September.

Take a look at the report below:

SABC 1's top 20 programmes.
Image: Supplied

With the report revealing a decline from the first season with AKA that raked in 2.8-million views, Mzansi took to the timeline comparing the stars.

Some banked on the October ratings that are still to follow, saying the show could still shock naysayers.

Reacting to the news, Nota said that although he had well wishes for Cassper to succeed on the show, he felt the rapper would fit better by joining Idols SA.

“Damn I really had such high hopes for the show. I don’t watch TV though and I only pay my DStv premium subscription to access big sporting games so I’m not the target market. I still think Refiloe should go join Idols SA, that’ll be a perfect dignified transition out of music!”

