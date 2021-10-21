SA reacts to Cassper's 'The Braai Show' struggling to surpass AKA season's 2.8-million viewers

The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest is still lagging behind on breaking the first season's viewership record of 2.8-million which was hosted by his nemesis AKA.

Whether it's their music ratings or their sneaker lines, Cassper and AKA are constantly pitted against each other due to their long-standing rivalry.

It's no different this time around with them having hosted the same television show.

In a report shared with TshisaLIVE by the channel, the viewership numbers of SABC1's top 20 shows were unveiled, ranking Cassper's Braai Show at number 14 with 1,927,802 views in the month of September.

Take a look at the report below: