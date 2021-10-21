SNAPS | Ayanda Ncwane wishes her sister and best friend a happy birthday

Businesswoman and former Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane is gushing over her stunning sister turning 40.

First-born children are sometimes expected to carry on the baton from their parents by becoming what is now referred to as deputy parents, some are not so strict and stern and that is why Ayanda is nothing but grateful to her sister who she says is her best friend.

The siblings share a very deep connection and always encourage and celebrate each other on their wins.

On Wednesday Ayanda took to Instagram to wish her sister Lerato Gumede-Makhoba a happy birthday by sharing Lerato's gorgeous snaps.

“I don't know who said it, but they said life begins at 40. I guess yours begins now mntaka mah. First-borns are a blessing to every family but you are beyond a blessing to us. To have you as an older sister and a best friend is something I can never trade for anything.