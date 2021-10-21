TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Ayanda Ncwane wishes her sister and best friend a happy birthday

21 October 2021 - 14:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ayanda Ncwane won't trade her relationship with her sister for anything.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Ncwane

Businesswoman and former Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane is gushing over her stunning sister turning 40.

First-born children are sometimes expected to carry on the baton from their parents by becoming what is now referred to as deputy parents, some are not so strict and stern and that is why Ayanda is nothing but grateful to her sister who she says is her best friend.

The siblings share a very deep connection and always encourage and celebrate each other on their wins.

On Wednesday Ayanda took to Instagram to wish her sister Lerato Gumede-Makhoba a happy birthday by sharing Lerato's gorgeous snaps.

“I don't know who said it, but they said life begins at 40. I guess yours begins now mntaka mah. First-borns are a blessing to every family but you are beyond a blessing to us. To have you as an older sister and a best friend is something I can never trade for anything.

It's clear to see that good looks and fashions run in the family.

Ayanda has kept her head down since her dramatic exit from Real Housewives of Durban. The businesswoman has been given the nod in the category of Diva Extraordinaire of the Year at the Feather awards.  

