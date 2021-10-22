Amapiano star Musa Keys talks about manifesting his success, alter egos & more!
Amapiano star Musa Keys has been on fire releasing hit after hit to cement his career in showbiz. He has joined a long list of stars that are growing the genre in Mzansi.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa said he is surprised that his fans understand his sound.
“I think my sound is just weird and unique, it takes a lot, it even surprises me sometimes that people understand the music, because sometimes there is nothing being said in my music but it's very relatable and heartfelt by my listeners.
“It doesn’t say much but it bangs a lot, it's very straight forward. At the same time I'm a smooth operator, my music is so smooth.”
Musa Keys, real name Musa Makamu, says Keys is an alter ego. You know, like what Sasha Fierce is to Beyoncé. He says there is a stark difference between what his fans see on stage from what happens behind the scenes in his life.
“Musa Keys is a character I have that's always ready to take over the world, so I know when to be that person. Also, at the end of the day, I feel like that person has too much pressure on himself.
“Everybody just expects so many things, they want to see things being done and progressing, whereas when someone is chilling with me they are in my own personal space. I'm not that person who's social, who's pressured and any other thing that comes with being popular.”
Spiritual enlightenment has been a buzzword the past two years among celebrities and some people in Mzansi.
The self-proclaimed “Tsonga Michael Jackson” says most of the things that have happened in his life were because he was manifesting them.
“I saw it coming, I always meditate. I always envision myself and I always manifest on things that I see myself doing.
“I tell myself things I'm gonna be doing in the near future, like I'm going to be on the Forbes under 30 this year and then it's going to happen. So I always put myself in positions where whenever those things come I'm not really surprised. I'm just grateful that it finally came.”
The Vula Mlomo hitmaker has finished his album titled Tayo - meaning source of joy. He says with this album he has found his sound.
“I had to get to a place of understanding myself as a musician, and the kind of sound that would work for me, that touches me as well. I'm not only making music for people but I'm making it for myself as well.
“So I had to learn. The kind of music I need to make that would satisfy both the masses and myself, and that's where I found out I'm actually a smooth guy. Being sweet influenced my aura in making music, I became smooth. My music is so smooth but at the same time it bangs, which is why I titled my album Tayo - source of joy. When you get the joy out of something you feel very smooth, you feel so free and happy, so my music is that.”
