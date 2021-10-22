Amapiano star Musa Keys talks about manifesting his success, alter egos & more!

Amapiano star Musa Keys has been on fire releasing hit after hit to cement his career in showbiz. He has joined a long list of stars that are growing the genre in Mzansi.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Musa said he is surprised that his fans understand his sound.

“I think my sound is just weird and unique, it takes a lot, it even surprises me sometimes that people understand the music, because sometimes there is nothing being said in my music but it's very relatable and heartfelt by my listeners.

“It doesn’t say much but it bangs a lot, it's very straight forward. At the same time I'm a smooth operator, my music is so smooth.”

Musa Keys, real name Musa Makamu, says Keys is an alter ego. You know, like what Sasha Fierce is to Beyoncé. He says there is a stark difference between what his fans see on stage from what happens behind the scenes in his life.

“Musa Keys is a character I have that's always ready to take over the world, so I know when to be that person. Also, at the end of the day, I feel like that person has too much pressure on himself.

“Everybody just expects so many things, they want to see things being done and progressing, whereas when someone is chilling with me they are in my own personal space. I'm not that person who's social, who's pressured and any other thing that comes with being popular.”