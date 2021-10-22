Halala! Focalistic gets MTV EMA 2021 nod

From Dubai to the UK, Focalistic has been flying the South African flag high while performing in different parts of the world, thanks to the amapiano genre being at its peak.

Apart from his music, Focalistic says being himself has granted him opportunities to travel across the world and kept his audience captivated.

“In the world that's the only thing that stands out — being yourself — the power of being you ... but the craziest part is it's hard to be yourself.” he told TshisaLIVE.

Though Focalistic mostly raps in vernacular, that has not stopped him from appearing on a Times Square billboard.

“It's also crazy that saying Ase trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi ... one can end up in Times Square, I think for me that's crazy!”

With all the fame and success the rapper has acquired, he says what's more important to him is making music.

“I came here for the music and nothing else ... I never wanted to be famous,” he wrote in a tweet.