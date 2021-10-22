IN MEMES | ‘uThando Nes’thembu’ fans get revelation that MaYeni is ‘no angel’

Despite having been a fan favourite from the start, Musa Mseleku's second wife, MaYeni, has shed a huge chunk of fans in the current season of the polygamy-themed reality show when fans realised she is “problematic” despite her likable personality.

uThando Nes’thembu's latest episode saw the reality show and MaYeni land on the Twitter trends list as fans couldn't help but express their disappointment after finally realising MaYeni isn't as nice as viewers initially thought.

Season five seems to have changed most fans' perceptions about MaYeni.

MaCele, Musa's first wife, was dubbed the “bully” among the wives when the show started, with MaKhumalo loved for her style and MaNgwabe for her meek nature.

Unfortunately for MaYeni, fans realised she was prone to rudeness when interacting with the wives and that she tends to treat people about her based on her mood for the day.