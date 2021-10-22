TshisaLIVE

Nota claims he spoke to Senzo Meyiwa on the day he died and is triggered by his unsolved murder

22 October 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Nota recalls his last moments with the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Instagram/ Nota

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi claims he had an encounter with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa on the day he was killed.

For seven years Senzo's family, fans and friends have sought justice for the death of the former Bafana Bafana captain in October 2014.

Recent developments in the case have seen KwaZulu-Natal hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli become linked as a suspect, which triggered Nota and saw him claim he spoke to Senzo on the day he died.

“I spoke to Senzo Meyiwa the day he was killed. We were at Dorothy Nyembe Park at a CanDo concert. We weren’t getting paid for that show but there was an entire tour and we wanted in on it. His baby mamma was on stage and I stood with him to watch and  chat as we were going up next,” he wrote.

Nota said he was dismayed by the “unresolved case.”

“It’s been almost seven years and I’m still triggered by the unsolved case. The fact that police are investigating a hit but no mastermind has been arrested proves to me the life of a black man has no value. You could captain Pirates and Bafana Bafana and  still die like a dog,” he wrote.

Read Nota's thread below:

TimesLIVE reported earlier this week that a notorious 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal hitman, who has been implicated in Senzo's murder, has been convicted on six counts of murder.

appeared in the Esikhaleni regional court in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday for sentencing after he was convicted on six counts of murder, one attempted murder charge and four counts of being in possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition a day earlier.

According to national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo, Ntuli is among the accused in the Senzo murder case.

“He is charged separately in the matter of Senzo Meyiwa. He is accused [number] five in that matter.”

