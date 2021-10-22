TshisaLIVE

RISA launches SA’s official music charts

22 October 2021 - 09:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small take the coveted number one spot
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

SA now has an official music chart, whose focus is on singles released by SA artists thanks to RISA.

The newly founded The Official South African Music Charts (TOSAC) celebrates the popularity and success of music enjoyed from diverse artist across the country. 

The charts are a first in SA, both in scale and magnitude. They are compiled by global music technology leaders  BMAT Music Innovators.

TOSAC kicked off with a focus on ‘singles’ in the digital music streaming space.

The top five songs that are enjoying the title of the most streamed songs in the country at the moment are:

  1. Abalele - Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa
  2. Bopha - Melo & Sleazy, Felo Le Tee ft. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane & Youngstunna
  3. Mmapula - Busta 929 ft. Mzu M
  4. Osama - Zakes Bantwini & Kasango 
  5. Izolo - Tyler ICU & DJ Maphorisa ft. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca 

TOSAC aggregates data from three digital streaming platforms: Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

The chairperson of RISA Sean Watson said this is a step in the right direction to tap into a market that's been dormant. 

“We are incredibly excited to have launched such a pioneering platform for the South African music industry and audiences, across different genres. This represents a significant milestone and a much-needed step up to aligning with popular forms of music consumption for the local music industry.”

CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said there has been a shift in music consumption in Mzansi.

“We have a robust music industry, and our people have a natural thirst for music. We have also seen an undeniable shift in how people consume music in the past few years, with more and more audiences making use of streaming services than before. We are thus excited to put in place an offering that not only recognises that but is set to help drive the growth of our industry.”

