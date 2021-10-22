'There's room for more in the amapiano craze', says DJ Stokie

DJ Stokie is one of the trio selected for the Ballantine's There's No Wrong Way to Remix 2.0 global campaign.

“This time what I'm doing different with Ballantine's There's No Wrong Way to Remix, I will put in the exclusive feel of the piano I produce. The wave is more of a deep tech vibe.”

Speaking about the new editions this year, the jock said it should be interesting to see the kind of feel they are bringing to the table.

“It's going to be different, Shimza is coming with Afrotech, Musa Keys and I are on Amapiano. Even though Musa is more into the commercial side of the sound and I will come with the exclusive feel vibes. This Ballantine's There's No Wrong Way to Remix partnership is amazing and we will be giving people something different and unexpected.

“The campaign has given us the platform to showcase our talent of production and we are getting gigs and more visibility from it.”

The proudly South African genre sometimes becomes a twar and heated exchanges usually happen when people want to police the sound.

“Debates are healthy because that gives the sound more exposure. Amapiano has more than five years in the game — the problem was getting exposure. The sound has always made an impact, I’ve been playing it underground, but now that people have recognised it, everything is simpler because the sound is making waves.”