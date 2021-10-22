'This woman can sing chile!' — Mzansi reacts to Zonke's new single 'Lady'

Multi-platinum songstress Zonke Dikana has left tweeps in their feels with her new single Lady, that dropped at midnight.

The songstress has long been accomplished in her craft of bringing out the right kind of emotions in her songs, most notably on Feelings, which saw her soar as an afro-soul artist.

With five albums under her belt, the award-winning Zonke has managed to get her fans to stay captivated to her sound, and with each album she brings a new element.

She announced in a tweet yesterday that she was dropping a new tune at midnight.

Now that the song is finally out, tweeps can't seem to get enough of it.