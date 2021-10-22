'This woman can sing chile!' — Mzansi reacts to Zonke's new single 'Lady'
Multi-platinum songstress Zonke Dikana has left tweeps in their feels with her new single Lady, that dropped at midnight.
The songstress has long been accomplished in her craft of bringing out the right kind of emotions in her songs, most notably on Feelings, which saw her soar as an afro-soul artist.
With five albums under her belt, the award-winning Zonke has managed to get her fans to stay captivated to her sound, and with each album she brings a new element.
She announced in a tweet yesterday that she was dropping a new tune at midnight.
Now that the song is finally out, tweeps can't seem to get enough of it.
It’s finally out! 🥳 #Zonke #lady #retro 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/sQ1Ju5uUvA— ZONKE™️🇿🇦 (@ZonkeMusic) October 22, 2021
Her most recent previous offering was the album titled L.O.V.E, or Living Out Various Emotions, where the main theme was love all round.
Zonke is known for taking a hiatus after dropping an album. Something she's always been vocal about is that music is an artistry not to be rushed.
Lady is a laid-back song about someone (a man) who has lost his lady, because he left looking for greener pastures. However, like the saying goes, the grass is not always greener on the other side and now the guy is crying wanting to come back.
One tweep said no-one can really match the star's prowess, and when it comes to the music she is in a league of her own.
Here are some of the reactions:
Guys, @Zonke has a new single out! 😁😁🔥#Lady available on all streaming platforms. #Zonke 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cASzcwjBuZ— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) October 22, 2021
To me, no one really matches Zonke Dikana, the woman can sing #Lady pic.twitter.com/X2T7XCUW3r— Peter Daniels ︎ ︎ ︎ (@PeterDanielsZA) October 22, 2021
Zonke strikes again ❤️ love it pic.twitter.com/QjViR7vQLA— Skinny Chef SA👨🍳🇿🇦 🏳️🌈 (@anele_booi) October 22, 2021
Today we are being Zonkefied 🔥🔥👌🏾👌🏾@ZonkeMusic #Zonke #Lady pic.twitter.com/GO1K6mjdE4— Mthunzi Omuhle🇿🇦 (@MrPSibuyi) October 22, 2021
And Zonke does it again. Lady ❤️ pic.twitter.com/chanwjiupz— Phumlile Mfukuli (@phumlile_za) October 22, 2021