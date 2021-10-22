WATCH | Anele Mdoda clarifies: 'I don't have a problem with Kelly Rowland'

Anele Mdoda is sticking to her guns after expressing two years ago that she felt that American singer Kelly Rowland was only pretty when she donned makeup.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with Mac G on Channel O on Wednesday night, the 94.7 presenter clarified that she had no issue with the former Destiny's Child member but strongly believed that Beyoncé was more beautiful.

“I don't hate Kelly at all, I really don't hate Kelly, I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé. There are many people you'd think are not prettier than the other one ... for years Michelle was called the ugly one in Destiny's Child, no-one batted eyelids,” she said.