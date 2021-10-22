WATCH | SA reacts to Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa jamming to ‘Asibe Happy’

The visible chemistry between actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo and her rumoured bae Maphorisa seems to have earned the pair new fans, and this was made clear when Thuli’s Instagram Live featuring Phori got more than 10k viewers who had nothing but hope the pair are dating.

Thuli announced earlier this month that she was booked and busy until 2022 when she shared her booking list and upcoming gigs. Her busy schedule kickstarted on Thursday when she played at the Jojo Rooftop Lounge in Maboneng.

Thuli invited her alleged bae Maphorisa, who is fresh from spending millions in Dubai, to come jam with her and the pair gave Mzansi what they wanted — chemistry on steroids.

“We did it Joe! I was so nervous to play with Phori but ke!” an excited Thuli tweeted.

The comments on the live went crazy when the pair sang along to Kabza De Small's hit song Asibe Happy, which is all about ignoring the world and being happy with your lover.

Watch recorded clips from their IG Live: