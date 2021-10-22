WATCH | SA reacts to Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa jamming to ‘Asibe Happy’
‘If they really ain’t dating, they should, They look cute together, and ifuni angasho’ said one fan of the pair
The visible chemistry between actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo and her rumoured bae Maphorisa seems to have earned the pair new fans, and this was made clear when Thuli’s Instagram Live featuring Phori got more than 10k viewers who had nothing but hope the pair are dating.
Thuli announced earlier this month that she was booked and busy until 2022 when she shared her booking list and upcoming gigs. Her busy schedule kickstarted on Thursday when she played at the Jojo Rooftop Lounge in Maboneng.
Thuli invited her alleged bae Maphorisa, who is fresh from spending millions in Dubai, to come jam with her and the pair gave Mzansi what they wanted — chemistry on steroids.
“We did it Joe! I was so nervous to play with Phori but ke!” an excited Thuli tweeted.
The comments on the live went crazy when the pair sang along to Kabza De Small's hit song Asibe Happy, which is all about ignoring the world and being happy with your lover.
Watch recorded clips from their IG Live:
The chemistry between the pair ignited the rumour mill, who began to speculate the pair are dating. This after videos of the two spotted holding hands and intimately dancing together at recent events went viral on Twitter.
Maphorisa kept mum but Thuli responded to the rumours, saying she was happily single.
“Y’all stop. We’re not dating! I’m so done with you guys!” she wrote.
“And the truth remains, I’m single.”
Meanwhile, fans of the pair enjoyed the IG Live so much that they made Thuli trend — once again hinting the actress and Phori should date if they are not already seeing each other.
Tweep also picked up that Phori may have gifted Thuli with set of bracelets, which fans saw him buy at Cartier in Dubai in his IG videos.
Here are some of the reactions to their IG Live:
This was lovely angifuni ungasho 🥺, we enjoyed throughout ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y9MVQBkcqf— danti_tina (@tina_danti) October 22, 2021
I honestly believe Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo would make or are a great couple. They Jay-Z and Beyoncé kind of a relationship. #AsibeHappy— Lone Wolf (@ElethuM) October 21, 2021
Thuli Phongolo + DJ Maphorisa = DJ Maphongolo— thabang350 (@Thabang_350) October 22, 2021
🤯🤓🚀🔥🔥 https://t.co/FIDox0KlQX
they look soooo good together 😍! angfuni ungasho pic.twitter.com/P6IdkrOipG— Charlene. (@charlenemabotja) October 21, 2021
Love to see it Thuli❤❤ it's so beautiful pic.twitter.com/YuV8w29d27— Miss N🇿🇦 (@AmaXhosa_N) October 22, 2021