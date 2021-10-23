TshisaLIVE

Halala! Prince Kaybee is a father to be

“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” Prince Kaybee said about his baby mama-to-be and love of his love Zola.

23 October 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee and his partner are expecting their first baby together.
Prince Kaybee and his partner are expecting their first baby together.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee and his partner Zola Mhlongo are expecting their first baby together.

Media personality Zola aka Zeelovin took to her Instagram timeline sharing pictures of her baby bump when making the announcement.

“God has awarded me the opportunity to move into the next phase of my life. I am a yummy mummy. Being your mother has been the most sacred duty I have ever taken on. My child you are the epitome of love. We haven't even met you yet but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that we are truly blessed ... We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote.

Fans have been questioning whether Kaybee and Zola are still an item because Prince Kaybee has remained mum on the pregnancy news on social media.

However, the DJ told TshisaLIVE that they were still madly in love and that they had decided to keep their relationship low-key since the “cheating and nudes” saga.

We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” Prince Kaybee said.

Speaking about his relationship with his girlfriend, the DJ said he was grateful to have met Zola as she had been there for him and is helping him unlearn some of the things he had grown accustomed to as a young boy.

“I'm easily triggered ... it's not easy [turning the other cheek] psychologically how I grew up. You need to stand up for yourself as a man. As a boy it's too much responsibility, so for me it f***ed with my mind for a very long time, [until] I met the girl of my dreams and we've been trying and trying ... those kind of little things, gestures of love, they change you.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Prince Kaybee throws shade at his record label: ‘They don’t give a f**k’

Prince Kaybee says he's tired of 'being played'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Prince Kaybee slams tweep saying he's a chatterbox: 'I can’t keep quiet shame'

Prince Kaybee says he enjoys running his mouth on social media and does not intend to stop anytime soon.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee throws shade at major record labels — saying they have no real ‘influence’ on street culture

Prince Kaybee says major SA record labels struggle with 'street culture'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee says people ‘cancelled’ him after his nude snap was leaked

"I don’t operate within the boundaries of perfection. No matter what I say I’m judged so let them attack"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede says she's not looking to reunite with sister Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  2. SA reacts to Cassper's 'The Braai Show' struggling to surpass AKA season's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Connie pens heartfelt letter to Shona Ferguson after international award nod TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota claims he spoke to Senzo Meyiwa on the day he died and is triggered by his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...