Lamiez Holworthy gets honoured: 'Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
23 October 2021 - 08:00
Lamiez Holworthy was recently honoured for her charity work.
Image: SUPPLIED

TV and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy was honoured at the South African Heroines Awards.

According to their website, the awards, which were founded by Caroline Mosiamo in 2012, exist to celebrate, honour and promote selfless women in different fields. The awards are hosted under the Heroines Awards Foundation, an NGO that empowers women, especially young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Lamiez, who was recognised for her philanthropic endeavours, took to Instagram to celebrate and thank the awards for honouring her.

“Thank you so much @heroinesawards for deeming me worthy of such a prestigious award. Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do. That I am not crazy for working and striving for greatness - not only for myself but for those who look up to and depend on me,” she wrote.

She also thanked the beneficiaries of her foundation for the support. Lamiez has been working hard to help the less fortunate.

Wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize was also honoured.

The businesswoman is also known for her generous, charitable acts.

Earlier this year, Shauwn joined forces with SABC1 youth current affairs show Expressions and the department of correctional services to build 20 houses during the year for the underprivileged.

A big thank you to the Heroines Awards for bestowing such a great honour on me for my contribution to community development and sports. I am humbled by this award and more so for celebrating me while I’m still alive. One thing we’ve all learnt from this pandemic is that life is too short and it’s important to celebrate every moment, big or small,” Shauwn wrote on her Instagram.

