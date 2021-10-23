Lamiez Holworthy gets honoured: 'Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do'

TV and radio personality Lamiez Holworthy was honoured at the South African Heroines Awards.

According to their website, the awards, which were founded by Caroline Mosiamo in 2012, exist to celebrate, honour and promote selfless women in different fields. The awards are hosted under the Heroines Awards Foundation, an NGO that empowers women, especially young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Lamiez, who was recognised for her philanthropic endeavours, took to Instagram to celebrate and thank the awards for honouring her.

“Thank you so much @heroinesawards for deeming me worthy of such a prestigious award. Thank you for reminding me why I do what I do. That I am not crazy for working and striving for greatness - not only for myself but for those who look up to and depend on me,” she wrote.

She also thanked the beneficiaries of her foundation for the support. Lamiez has been working hard to help the less fortunate.