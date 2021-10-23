Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip

Producer and DJ Master KG thinks he is being overcharged for a service because of the type of car he drives.

The Jerusalema hitmaker believes having a posh house and owning a Ferrari is the reason he was recently overcharged for services.

Master KG alleged that an unnamed service provider spoke to the musician's father and agreed to a fee over the phone, but when he arrived and spotted his Ferrari parked at his home, he changed his mind about the agreed amount.

The producer said he couldn't wiggle himself out of the situation and headed out to the TL to see if people were going through the same kind of problem.

“Is it me or sometimes people will want to charge you according to what you have? My pa spoke to this ninja on a call and they agreed and he came to my crib to work and after seeing the 'Rari and all that he asked for more money.”