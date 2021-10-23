SNAPS | Bohang Moeko gushes over his 'most precious blessing' on her b-day

Isono actor Bohang and his wifey Shantal Moeko always share couple goals with their loved snaps across the TL and when Bohang celebrated his woman recently, it was the absolute cutest thing on the timeline.

Bohang wrote a beautiful heartfelt message for his wifey Shantal.

The wellness coach and personal trainer recently celebrated her birthday and Bohang couldn't be more happier and proud of his Mrs.

Sharing a few snaps, a smitten Bohang took to Instagram and thanked the Lord for his lovely blessing of a wife — who is wonderfully made.

“Lord I ask that you bless my wife with a long life, a healthy life. I pray she sees herself they way you and I see her, wonderfully made in Jesus' name. Amen.”