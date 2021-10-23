TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Bohang Moeko gushes over his 'most precious blessing' on her b-day

“I pray she sees herself the way you and I see her, wonderfully made in Jesus' name,” Bohang said a young prayer for his wife.

23 October 2021 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Actor Bohang Moeko wished his best friend and wifey Shantal Moeko a happy birthday, and a long, healthy life.
Image: Instagram/Shantal

Isono actor Bohang and his wifey Shantal Moeko always share couple goals with their loved snaps across the TL and when Bohang celebrated his woman recently, it was the absolute cutest thing on the timeline.

Bohang wrote a beautiful heartfelt message for his wifey Shantal. 

The wellness coach and personal trainer recently celebrated her birthday and Bohang couldn't be more happier and proud of his Mrs.

Sharing a few snaps, a smitten Bohang took to Instagram and thanked the Lord for his lovely blessing of a wife — who is wonderfully made.

“Lord I ask that you bless my wife with a long life, a healthy life. I pray she sees herself they way you and I see her, wonderfully made in Jesus' name. Amen.”

This is a love story of the DMs that grew into Bohang popping the question a year after the couple started dating. Walking down the aisle for the loved-up couple was the next natural step to take.

The love birds got hitched in a lavish wedding and Mzansi found out when the couple took to their social media pages to share the news 

They exchanged their vows and began their next chapter in life when they got hitched in March and have been inseparable ever since.

