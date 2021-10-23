SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba’s tutu-inspired birthday celebration for Bean

Actress Linda Mtoba recently pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Bean’s second trip around the sun.

Linda has loved being a mother from the time she fell pregnant with Bean and she’s never shied away from sharing the ups and downs of motherhood. When she celebrated her child’s second birthday recently, she held nothing back.

Bean was treated to a young Swan Lake ballerina themed party filled with cute pink and white.

The outdoor party was attended by her friends and family. Linda took to her Instagram account to give us a glimpse of the celebration and it was OTT.

Bean looked super adorable in a white tutu for her birthday which had feathers on the shoulders and she looked gorgeous. She looked like a happy princes with pink ballerina shoes to complete her look.

The two-year-old’s party even had a white jumping castle for her special day.

Here are the snaps: