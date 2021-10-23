SNAPS | Inside Linda Mtoba’s tutu-inspired birthday celebration for Bean
Actress Linda Mtoba recently pulled out all the stops to celebrate her daughter Bean’s second trip around the sun.
Linda has loved being a mother from the time she fell pregnant with Bean and she’s never shied away from sharing the ups and downs of motherhood. When she celebrated her child’s second birthday recently, she held nothing back.
Bean was treated to a young Swan Lake ballerina themed party filled with cute pink and white.
The outdoor party was attended by her friends and family. Linda took to her Instagram account to give us a glimpse of the celebration and it was OTT.
Bean looked super adorable in a white tutu for her birthday which had feathers on the shoulders and she looked gorgeous. She looked like a happy princes with pink ballerina shoes to complete her look.
The two-year-old’s party even had a white jumping castle for her special day.
Here are the snaps:
Linda and her husband got hitched in 2017. They have been together for 10 years and in May, they celebrated their anniversary. They had baby Bean in 2019.
Her husband is not in the spotlight and she chooses not to share a lot about him on social media. The actress has often been asked why she hides her hubby's face, to which she's since responded on Twitter.
“I can’t even articulate how dumbfounded I am every time people get upset about what I choose to show about my private life. There’s so much of me that I give and share. The one that’s closest to my heart, being the husband I want kept as my own and you feel I don’t deserve.”