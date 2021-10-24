Bruised by scandal — Somizi makes TV a comeback on Moja Love's new show

Almost three months after being compelled to take leave from many of his gigs — including judging in the music competition Idols SA and co-presenting a breakfast show on Metro FM — media personality Somizi Mhlongo is making a TV comeback as a presenter on a new Moja Love show.

Somizi’s life turned upside down when a series of recordings of his estranged husband Mohale Motaung detailing alleged abusive incidents between the pair were leaked and went viral. The aftermath of the allegations saw Somizi being asked by several companies he worked for to “temporarily” vacate his job while he dealt with his personal matters.

This week, Somizi, admitted to the TshisaLIVE that the last few months had been difficult.

“The past few months of my personal life took a toll on my professional life,” Somizi said.

“As a media personality, it can be hard for people to separate the two ... Ever since the reports in the media of GBV involving me and my ex-husband Mohale, I have never been given the benefit of the doubt to share my side of the story but have chosen and prefer to keep my affairs private.”

In an official statement after the massive social media reaction to the pair’s personal issues, Motaung reiterated claims that he had suffered abuse at the hands of Somizi. The former Idols SA judge issued his own statement denying and dismissing the abuse allegation, and the pair confirmed their forthcoming divorce.

Somizi has kept a low profile since the break-up.

“Taking some time off, away from the spotlight, has given me the time to introspect and now I am ready to bring my A-game.

“I am truly excited to be joining Moja Love, especially because the channel tells our Black stories in the most authentic and realistic way, which is something I am passionate about.”

Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau said the channel had been inundated with calls from viewers to bring Mhlongo on board.

“Mhlongo is a celebrated TV personality with a massive TV appeal and popularity, and it was no surprise to the channel that our viewers and his fans alike felt that he was the missing puzzle to the channel,” he said.

“Moja Love does not condone nor support domestic violence or abuse but, like any other business, it did not think it would be fair to deny Mhlongo a second chance on his much deserved opportunity to join the channel as demanded by its viewers,” he added.

Somizi will make his TV comeback in February on the channel’s new dating reality show Lovey Dovey, alongside actress Gabisile Tshabalala.

The show will see a winning couple walk away with R500,000 and a dream wedding.