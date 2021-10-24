TshisaLIVE

Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie celebrate two months since saying ‘I do’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 October 2021 - 12:00
Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's have been married for two months.
Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's have been married for two months.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mthombeni

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl celebrated their second month as husband and wife, and as always they celebrated their love boldly for all to see.

Musa and Liesl recently revealed they had their dreamy white wedding in August, and they’ve been celebrating each new month as they wait for their first anniversary since saying “I do”.

Never one to shy away from loving his wife out loud, Musa took to his Instagram to gush about his wife and the two months they’ve been married.

Happy two monthiversary to my lovely wife, Liesl. I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better,” he said.

The pair are clearly making “monthiversaries” a thing, in addition to the daily celebrations of love on their social media platforms.

Liesl took to her IG to say Musa is an answer to a prayer she’s prayed all her life.

Instead of enjoying the matrimonial bliss and being able to love his wife loudly on social media, like any other couple, Musa is constantly faced with vitriolic attacks from tweeps.

Not willing to let trolls have the last word, Musa hit back.

“Surely some of you here practice witchcraft, surely. Me loving someone surely shouldn’t make you this angry and sad. Niyahlanya [are y’all mad?] Please see someone if you’re going through something. Dirt one side. What do they say? Love and light!

“I just wake up and love my wife. That’s all, ” he tweeted.

“Someone decided to do a whole English paper 3 about who they think I am. These troll accounts need to be stopped. Fake news accounts are the worst.”

Dr Musa claps back at trolls dragging him for 'loving his wife too much'

"This is the highest level of 'smol boy' energy I’ve ever heard of," Musa hit back at tweeps pressed by how he loves his woman.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Musa and Liesl already had a white wedding & they looked amazing!

Musa and Liesl shared stunning wedding snaps to reveal that they said "I do" in a white dress and tailored black suit last month already!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's lovely mini-honeymoon

"A day out with my wife. Such a weird thing to say. Wowza. Anyway, jolani guys. Kumnandi!" Musa shared in one of his posts.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Inside Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni's traditional wedding

Musa and Liesl had an intimate traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
