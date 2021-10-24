Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie celebrate two months since saying ‘I do’

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl celebrated their second month as husband and wife, and as always they celebrated their love boldly for all to see.

Musa and Liesl recently revealed they had their dreamy white wedding in August, and they’ve been celebrating each new month as they wait for their first anniversary since saying “I do”.

Never one to shy away from loving his wife out loud, Musa took to his Instagram to gush about his wife and the two months they’ve been married.

“Happy two monthiversary to my lovely wife, Liesl. I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better,” he said.