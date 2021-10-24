TshisaLIVE

'I swear I’ve never been so happy' — Lady Du gushes over her man Andile Mxakaza

24 October 2021 - 16:00 By Constance Gaankgomo
Lady Du penned a heartfelt message to her fiancé Andile Mxakaza.
Lady Du penned a heartfelt message to her fiancé Andile Mxakaza.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

DJ Lady Du is head over heels in love with her fiancé and Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza.

The couple have been together for the past three years.

The Amapiano sensation took to Instagram to share the cutest message to her fiancé.

“I'm not only dating my best friend, I swear I’ve never been so happy my whole life, 3 years feels like 30 years dawg, noma ung Dina nje kodwa I love you ukufa dawginis.”

They have been serving couple goals by sharing loved-up snaps and sweet messages to each other on social media and the pair seem inseparable.

Andile popped the question just three months into their romantic relationship.

 “I knew that God loves me when you proposed 3 months in the relationship I was scared mara listen ungenzele ama rubbish wena son. nje huwe wena feleba ngihappy maan ngi happy.”

Earlier this year the Amapiano star penned a heartfelt message to her fiancé on his birthday, saying his presence in her life was her saving grace. At a time when she was disconnected from everything, it was the actor who gave life a new meaning.

“God brought him straight from heaven. We’ve known each other for years. He looked at me, asked me if I’m OK. I said no, I started crying.

“A week later he bought a ring, this was before he even touched me intimately. He said I want to make you my wife, I know your personality, I know how kind you are. Please be my wife.

“From that day I’ve been treated like a queen, taught a new kind of love. Respect, unconditional love, family, that I even spoke to my family and fixed things with them. I’m in the most comfortable relationship ever, so today I’m going to spoil you rotten.”

MORE

WATCH | Lady Du gives us a taste of what's to come from collabo with Magiva

"Its possible to have your wildest dreams come true."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Cuteness galore! Inside Lady Du's adorable daughter's fifth birthday

HAPPY
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lady Du remembers late friends Killer Kau and Mpura with fire track

"Ay, I cried like a baby," Lady Du said when she shared an unreleased song dedicated her late friends.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede says she's not looking to reunite with sister Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off TshisaLIVE
  3. Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota claims he spoke to Senzo Meyiwa on the day he died and is triggered by his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Prince Kaybee is a father to be TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...