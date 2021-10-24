'I swear I’ve never been so happy' — Lady Du gushes over her man Andile Mxakaza

DJ Lady Du is head over heels in love with her fiancé and Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza.

The couple have been together for the past three years.

The Amapiano sensation took to Instagram to share the cutest message to her fiancé.

“I'm not only dating my best friend, I swear I’ve never been so happy my whole life, 3 years feels like 30 years dawg, noma ung Dina nje kodwa I love you ukufa dawginis.”

They have been serving couple goals by sharing loved-up snaps and sweet messages to each other on social media and the pair seem inseparable.

Andile popped the question just three months into their romantic relationship.

“I knew that God loves me when you proposed 3 months in the relationship I was scared mara listen ungenzele ama rubbish wena son. nje huwe wena feleba ngihappy maan ngi happy.”