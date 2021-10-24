TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lit video of Cassper Nyovest twerking at groove!

24 October 2021 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest is the life of the party.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is a whole mood, and he showed Mzansi in a video clip he posted why he is the life of the party.

Cassper left Mzansi pressing play repeatedly recently after he shared the clip of himself dancing. The moves he pulled were interpreted by other tweeps as the “amapiano” version of twerking.

In the clip Cassper is seen having the time of his life, as he shakes what his momma gave him while rocking his own sneakers and alcohol range. 

“I'm a whole mood. Maybe it's the shoes. Maybe ke Pitori,” Cassper tweeted.

When Cassper burst onto the scene years ago it was his dance moves and the wicked hairstyle he had that made him a fan favourite. He has since dropped the long ponytail hairstyle but not the dance moves.

The Siyathandana rapper has every reason to celebrate, as he has been making boss moves this year. 

He entered the footwear market when he launched his sneakers range called Root of fame earlier this year. He inked the deal with Drip footwear, and will soon be launching his own premium luxury alcohol brand called Billiato.

“November 2021! I would like to introduce to you, Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here's a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit!!! This is all we gonna be drinking Luxury”

