WATCH | Lit video of Cassper Nyovest twerking at groove!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is a whole mood, and he showed Mzansi in a video clip he posted why he is the life of the party.

Cassper left Mzansi pressing play repeatedly recently after he shared the clip of himself dancing. The moves he pulled were interpreted by other tweeps as the “amapiano” version of twerking.

In the clip Cassper is seen having the time of his life, as he shakes what his momma gave him while rocking his own sneakers and alcohol range.

“I'm a whole mood. Maybe it's the shoes. Maybe ke Pitori,” Cassper tweeted.