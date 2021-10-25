Actor Sello Maake ka Ncube is officially off the market & livin' it up in Zanzibar
Actor Sello Maake ka Ncube is head over heels with Pearl Mbewe and has now put a ring on it.
He is smitten with his new bride, as the pair officially tied the knot in a civil marriage. They have been together for more than a year.
Taking to his Instagram, Sello revealed that they are now sealing a different kind of deal. An "until death do us part" kind.
Posting at the airport, the veteran actor captioned it “goodbye SA! Small short left”.
“We seal deals together but this time we sealed ourselves to one another! May God bless this union! This love feels so right and we doing this against all odds," an elated Sello shared.
"I'll never let her go nor disappoint her," Sello shared in another post.
Pearl is a well-known brand specialist and has worked with people including Sakhumzi Makhubela and gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba.
She earlier shared with TshisaLIVE that against all odds the pair were winning in this love thing and she has never been happier with the direction her relationship was taking.
Pearl confirmed she and Sello are married and said she has all the women to thank who have been “chasing around” her and Sello's relationship, because they pushed her right into happily ever after with the thespian.
“I just want to thank all these women who were having problems with Sello and were against our relationship, because they pushed me right into loving him forever. Since I laid eyes on Sello, I knew he was my husband from day one,” said Pearl.
The newlyweds are living it up at Zanzibar on their "short left" outside Mzansi.
Pearl took to her Instagram sharing that the visit has been long overdue.