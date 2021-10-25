Actor Sello Maake ka Ncube is officially off the market & livin' it up in Zanzibar

Actor Sello Maake ka Ncube is head over heels with Pearl Mbewe and has now put a ring on it.

He is smitten with his new bride, as the pair officially tied the knot in a civil marriage. They have been together for more than a year.

Taking to his Instagram, Sello revealed that they are now sealing a different kind of deal. An "until death do us part" kind.

Posting at the airport, the veteran actor captioned it “goodbye SA! Small short left”.

“We seal deals together but this time we sealed ourselves to one another! May God bless this union! This love feels so right and we doing this against all odds," an elated Sello shared.

"I'll never let her go nor disappoint her," Sello shared in another post.