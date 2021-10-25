#Hectic | Warrant of arrest issued for Zahara for failure to appear in court
It seems Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana could be facing some jail time due to lagging on tax payments.
Sunday World reported that a warrant for the Loliwe hitmaker's arrest had been issued on Friday by the Johannesburg commercial crimes court in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after she failed to appear for not submitting her personal tax returns.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the news with the paper, adding that the matter was held over until Wednesday, October 27.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Zahara for comment, however, she had not responded by the time this article was published.
Zahara's tax woes have been hogging headlines since the year began.
In June this year, the NPA confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Zahara was charged in her personal capacity and as a representative of her company, Zahara Trading (Pty) Ltd, for not submitting income tax returns to Sars (SA Revenue Service)
At the time, Zahara was warned to appear in court at the next appearance date, with further conditions attached to her warning. She was requested to hand in her passport to the commercial crimes officers within 24 hours of the court appearance and to report to the Roodepoort police station on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8am and 6pm.
While Zahara has remained mum on the matter on her social platforms, she has been vocal about launching a hair care line called Zahara, Country Girl.
“Introducing the country girl hair care range! Can't wait to share more details with you soon,” she announced on Twitter.
Introducing the country girl hair care range!!! Can't wait to share more details with you soon 💃🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/DT1WIPd2cX— ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) October 20, 2021