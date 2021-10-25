TshisaLIVE

#Hectic | Warrant of arrest issued for Zahara for failure to appear in court

25 October 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Zahara is in hot water after failing to appear in court.
Zahara is in hot water after failing to appear in court.
Image: Instagram/ Zahara

It seems Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana could be facing some jail time due to lagging on tax payments. 

Sunday World reported that a warrant for the Loliwe hitmaker's arrest had been issued on Friday by the Johannesburg commercial crimes court in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after she failed to appear for not submitting her personal tax returns.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the news with the paper, adding that the matter was held over until Wednesday, October 27.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Zahara for comment, however, she had not responded by the time this article was published.

Zahara guilty of failing to appear in court to face tax charges

Musician Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana has found herself on the wrong side of the law for failing to appear in court in a case brought by the SA Revenue ...
News
4 months ago

Zahara's tax woes have been hogging headlines since the year began.

In June this year, the NPA  confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Zahara was charged in her personal capacity and as a representative of her company, Zahara Trading (Pty) Ltd, for not submitting income tax returns to Sars (SA Revenue Service)

At the time, Zahara was warned to appear in court at the next appearance date, with further conditions attached to her warning. She was requested to hand in her passport to the commercial crimes officers within 24 hours of the court appearance and to report to the Roodepoort police station on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8am and 6pm. 

While Zahara has remained mum on the matter on her social platforms, she has been vocal about launching a hair care line called Zahara, Country Girl.

“Introducing the country girl hair care range! Can't wait to share more details with you soon,” she announced on Twitter.

READ MORE

Here's what Mzansi thought of Zahara's EFF rally performance

"This is what our nation needs - healing," wrote one fan.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | DJ Sbu finally addresses Zahara’s 'they owe me money' claims

The ongoing dispute between DJ Sbu and Zahara has once again come to light.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zahara responds to DJ Sbu’s claims of her getting paid for her 'Loliwe' album

The singer says she wants a sit-down TV interview with DJ Sbu where she can confront him about the money claims
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Zahara guilty of failing to appear in court to face tax charges

Musician Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana has found herself on the wrong side of the law for failing to appear in court in a case brought by the SA Revenue ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede says she's not looking to reunite with sister Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG flexes different, say he was overcharged because of his whip TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | 5 times DJ Lamiez slayed in shorts after trending over body shaming TshisaLIVE
  4. Halala! Prince Kaybee is a father to be TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Somizi Mhlongo gives his sister a dignified send-off TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...